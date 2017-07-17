CBP Solicits Bids for $297M Border Patrol Agent Recruitment Contract

The Customs and Border Protection has begun to solicit proposals for a potential five-year $297 million recruitment and hiring services contract.
CBP said Tuesday in a FedBizOpps notice it seeks a contractor to help the agency hire up to 5,000 border patrol agents as required by the “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements” executive order.
Offerors should be able to identify applicant pools for law enforcement positions; work with CBP’s hiring center on job vacancy announcements; provide applicant care and processing support; manage pre-employment and hiring documents; and designate a senior liaison to work with CBP, among others.
The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will have a one-year base period and four one-year option periods.
CBP will accept offers through Aug. 8.
