Erich Sanchack
CenturyLink has begun to offer an EagleForce Associates-built pharmaceutical analytics platform to government customers through the General Services Administration‘s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
EagleForce’s predictive analytics technology is designed to support real-time monitoring of prescription medicines such as opioids, CenturyLink said Wednesday.
Both companies signed an exclusive agreement in April to market and distribute the platform in the federal, state and local government markets.
Erich Sanchack, CenturyLink senior vice president and general manager for federal solutions, said the partnership aims to help government agencies address waste, fraud and abuse of prescription drugs.
EagleForce also partners with U.S. retail pharmacies to conduct real-time benefit checks and the company’s analytics methodologies work to identify patients across multiple healthcare systems.
The EagleForce Attestation Center for Program Integrity will also connect with CenturyLink’s carrier-class network and cloud services to conduct a real-time audit of government benefit processing systems.
CenturyLink Offers EagleForce Pharmaceutical Analytics Tech via GSA Schedule; Erich Sanchack Comments
Erich Sanchack
CenturyLink has begun to offer an EagleForce Associates-built pharmaceutical analytics platform to government customers through the General Services Administration‘s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
EagleForce’s predictive analytics technology is designed to support real-time monitoring of prescription medicines such as opioids, CenturyLink said Wednesday.
Both companies signed an exclusive agreement in April to market and distribute the platform in the federal, state and local government markets.
Erich Sanchack, CenturyLink senior vice president and general manager for federal solutions, said the partnership aims to help government agencies address waste, fraud and abuse of prescription drugs.
EagleForce also partners with U.S. retail pharmacies to conduct real-time benefit checks and the company’s analytics methodologies work to identify patients across multiple healthcare systems.
The EagleForce Attestation Center for Program Integrity will also connect with CenturyLink’s carrier-class network and cloud services to conduct a real-time audit of government benefit processing systems.