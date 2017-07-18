CenturyLink to Offer BroadSoft Unified CaaS Platform on GSA Schedule; Erich Sanchack Comments

Erich Sanchack
CenturyLink will offer a BroadSoft cloud-based communications platform to the public sector via the General Services Administration‘s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
BroadSoft’s unified communications-as-a-service offering is designed to address specific requirements from government agencies for a mobile on-demand infrastructure that supports multi-site workplaces, CenturyLink said Tuesday.
Erich Sanchack, senior vice president and general manager of CenturyLink’s federal solutions business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company seeks to help customer agencies fulfill their digital transformation needs through unified communications services.
The addition of BroadSoft UCaaS also expands CenturyLink’s pool of commercial hosted voice-over-internet-protocol technology offerings in the federal and state government markets.
CenturyLink added the platform also features pay-per-use options for voice, video, collaboration and mobile integration services along with the expanded security controls.
