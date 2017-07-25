Chuck Prow
Chuck Prow, president and CEO of Vectrus, has noted that a recent contract a company subsidiary received from the U.S. Air Force to support operations at Keesler Air Force Base will work to expand business with the military service.
Vectrus said Monday the firm-fixed-price $97 million contract awarded to Vectrus Systems covers mission operations management, installation and facility engineering, grounds maintenance, emergency response management and human resources support, among others.
“It’s an honor to support our Air Force client at one of the largest technical training wings in the U.S. Air Education and Training Command,” said Prow, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
Keesler AFB in Mississippi is the Air Force’s Electronics Training Center of Excellence and home to the 81st Training Wing, 2nd Air Force, 403rd Wing, Mathies Noncommissioned Officer Academy and 85th Engineering Installation Squadron.
Chuck Prow: Keesler Base Operations Support Contract to Expand Vectrus' Work With Air Force
