The U.S. Coast Guard plans to award a single-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for software engineering services to support current and future enterprise information systems at USCG and the Department of Homeland Security.
The service branch said in a FedBizOpps notice published Wednesday that services covered under the Application Product Lines Enterprise Services II contract include application development, data integration, data management, enterprise testing and program management services.
APLES II seeks “agile” software engineering, operations and maintenance services intended to help the Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Information Technology Service Center implement an customer-centric electronic architecture.
C4ITSC works alongside the Operations Systems Center, Telecommunications Information Systems Command and the Command, Control and Communications Engineering Center to maintain USCG and DHS enterprise information systems.
The contract will also include asset management, technology services, security and risk management services necessary to sustain the EIS.
USCG will accept responses to the solicitation notice through Aug 17.
Coast Guard Plans New Single-Source IDIQ Award for Software Engineering Services
