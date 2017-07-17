Cobham and Draken International have teamed up to create and offer military readiness training services to the U.K.’s Air Support to Defense Operational Training program.
The partnership aims to combine Cobham’s electronic warfare training expertise and Draken’s experience in delivery of fighter adversary air services in a bid to develop a comprehensive training environment for the upcoming ASDOT competition, Cobham said Thursday.
Peter Nottage, president and CEO of Cobham’s aviation services business, said the team will propose a technology designed to help prepare military personnel and equipment to operate in global operations.
U.K.’s ministry of defense is scheduled to launch a formal competition for the ASDOT program later this year.
Cobham and Draken also seek to help the country’s air, land and naval forces prepare for current and future multiple layered threats through the teaming agreement.
Cobham, Draken Partner to Pursue UK Air Support Training Program
Cobham and Draken International have teamed up to create and offer military readiness training services to the U.K.’s Air Support to Defense Operational Training program.
The partnership aims to combine Cobham’s electronic warfare training expertise and Draken’s experience in delivery of fighter adversary air services in a bid to develop a comprehensive training environment for the upcoming ASDOT competition, Cobham said Thursday.
Peter Nottage, president and CEO of Cobham’s aviation services business, said the team will propose a technology designed to help prepare military personnel and equipment to operate in global operations.
U.K.’s ministry of defense is scheduled to launch a formal competition for the ASDOT program later this year.
Cobham and Draken also seek to help the country’s air, land and naval forces prepare for current and future multiple layered threats through the teaming agreement.