The Commerce Department has issued a request for information to gather input on Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-certified cloud service providers and vendors that can support the migration of mission-critical applications to the cloud.
The department said in a FedBizOpps notice published Tuesday it envisions a potential contractor to migrate and manage applications to a FedRAMP-approved cloud platform.
A chosen provider would also help the department consolidate Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation, Enterprise Cybersecurity Monitoring and Operations and the Enterprise Security Operations Center programs under a unified management unit within the DOC Office of the Chief Information Officer.
Interested parties can submit responses to the RFI notice through July 31.
Commerce Dept Seeks Info on Cloud Migration Support Services
