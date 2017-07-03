CSRA has awarded Woolpert a subcontract to provide a geographic information system, remote sensing data and associated consulting services to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Woolpert will perform GIS analysis, metadata generation, application development, help desk support and geospatial information collection services, the company said Thursday.
CSRA’s SRA International subsidiary landed a potential five-year, $266 million contract in May for information technology support services to EPA.
“We’ll supply onsite analysts and support teams, developers, enterprise data solutions, surveying, mapping and [computer-aided design] work,” said Thomas Mackie, a vice president and geospatial practice leader at Woolpert.
The company will collect geospatial information in support of emergency response, environmental due diligence and EPA’s Superfund program, which seeks to clean up contaminated land and respond to environmental emergencies, oil spills and natural disasters.
Woolpert Gets EPA Geospatial Infrastructure Support Subcontract
