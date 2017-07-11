Cubic Defense Segment to Support Army Combat Training Center in Germany; David Buss Comments

David Buss
Cubic‘s global defense segment has received a potential five-year, $11 million contract for rotational exercise design support services to a U.S. Army combat training facility located in Germany.
The company said Tuesday it will support operational environments, audio and visual systems, public affairs, special operations and multinational interoperability efforts at the Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center.
“JMRC’s location presents various operational challenges such as distance from U.S. infrastructure, multilingual language requirements as well as local laws and customs,” said David Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Buss added the company will leverage its international training experience to help the Army’s only combat training center outside the continental U.S. meet scheduling and training requirements.
Cubic also seeks to help boost the readiness center’s exercise planning, execution and follow-up services through the contract.
JMRC is built to offer various mission exercises for the U.S. military and its allies in Europe.
