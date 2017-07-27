Cubic Provides Air Combat Training Systems for Australia’s Hawk 127 Fleet Modernization

Cubic‘s global defense segment has delivered more than 60 combat training systems along with air combat maneuvering instrumentation pods to help modernize the Australian air force’s Hawk 127 aircraft fleet.
The company said Thursday its P5CTS and ACMI platforms have live monitor functions and debriefing terminals designed for the service branch’s Lead-In Fighter Capability Assurance Program.
Miles Macdonald, general manager of Cubic Global Defense Australia, said the company’s platforms will help the Haw aircrew to assess air combat training missions electronically.
Macdonald added that squadron mission supervisors can also monitor aircraft and manage flight operations during training with the technologies.
P5CTS is designed to display live-air picture, record mission data and relay time, space and positioning information during air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air training programs.
Cubic also provided P5CTS and ACMI for F/A-18F/G and F/A-18A aircraft.
