A Cubic subsidiary has secured clearance from the National Security Agency to offer its cloud servers with Aruba Networks’ virtual mobility controller as a certified component under the Commercial Solutions for Classified program.
The NSA clearance seeks to demonstrate that DTECH Labs’ tactical cloud servers with Aruba VMC met the Common Criteria Protection Profiles’ requirements for operation as a virtual private network gateway and as a traffic filtering firewall, Cubic said Wednesday.
The CSfC initiative seeks to facilitate the use of commercial products in layered platforms in an effort to safeguard classified data in National Security Systems.
“We are pleased to partner with Aruba Networks to offer its Aruba VMC in a tactical, small-form factor,” said Mike Barthlow, vice president of secure networking at Cubic Mission Solutions.
Barthlow added that the NSA approval would help DTECH to continue to provide capabilities for communications and networking operations.
Cubic Subsidiary Gets NSA Clearance for Cloud Servers With Aruba Virtual Mobility Controller
