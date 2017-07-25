A Cubic subsidiary has introduced a line of network communications platforms for government, commercial and military clients.
The M3X product line from DTECH Labs is a family of modules designed to support classified and unclassified internet-based voice and data communications worldwide, Cubic said Monday.
The M3X-CMP server module, M3X-S24 switch module, M3X-RTR router module and M3X-BPS power module are designed to be interoperable with the user’s environment.
Michael Barthlow, vice president of secure networking at Cubic’s mission solutions business, said the M3X family of modules features a combination of custom interface, smaller size and rugged design.
The reconfigurable M3X modules have an interlocking rail platform that works to help users stack modules in vertical and horizontal directions based on mission requirements and a pin design designed to support data connection and low-profile power between modules.
Cubic Subsidiary Launches Modules Product Line for Network Communications
A Cubic subsidiary has introduced a line of network communications platforms for government, commercial and military clients.
The M3X product line from DTECH Labs is a family of modules designed to support classified and unclassified internet-based voice and data communications worldwide, Cubic said Monday.
The M3X-CMP server module, M3X-S24 switch module, M3X-RTR router module and M3X-BPS power module are designed to be interoperable with the user’s environment.
Michael Barthlow, vice president of secure networking at Cubic’s mission solutions business, said the M3X family of modules features a combination of custom interface, smaller size and rugged design.
The reconfigurable M3X modules have an interlocking rail platform that works to help users stack modules in vertical and horizontal directions based on mission requirements and a pin design designed to support data connection and low-profile power between modules.