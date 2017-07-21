Cylance has obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to deliver its artificial intelligence-powered endpoint security platform to U.S. government agencies through a cloud-managed architecture.
The company said Thursday it achieved FedRAMP certification at the moderate-impact level for its CylancePROTECT platform through a partnership with an independent third-party assessment organization that continuously monitors the product and reports to FedRAMP and the Office of Personnel Management.
OPM served the accrediting agency for CylancePROTECT.
The platform employs an artificial intelligence tool designed to detect malware and prevent the execution of malicious code on customers’ endpoints in real time.
FedRAMP was established by the General Services Administration to standardize the U.S. government’s approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
Cylance Endpoint Security Platform Gets FedRAMP Authorization
