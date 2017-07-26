D-Wave to Provide Oak Ridge National Lab Cloud Access to Quantum Computing Platform

D-Wave Systems has agreed to provide the Energy Department’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory cloud access to its D-Wave 2000Q quantum computing system in an effort to advance development of hybrid computing applications.
D-Wave will collaborate with Tennessee-based ORNL to leverage the quantum computer to help address DOE’s environmental, energy, nuclear and other scientific challenges through exploration of exascale applications, the company said Tuesday.
Robert Ewald, president of D-Wave’s international business, said the company’s work with ORNL’s scientists and researchers aims to identify hybrid computing architectures and their potential to answer critical problems.
ORNL is a research lab that houses the Titan supercomputer and employs approximately 5,000 engineers and scientists.
