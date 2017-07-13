Datapipe has started to offer managed services to public-sector customers of the Microsoft-built Azure Government platform.
Datapipe said Wednesday it can now sell integrated offerings, provide direct billing and and help customer agencies manage cloud environments through Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud Solution Provider program.
Tom Keane, general manager of Microsoft Azure Government, said the company aims to expand the platform’s capacities for cloud partners that joined the CSP program in a push to boost customer relationships and open new opportunities in the cloud.
Datapipe also serves as direct CSP partner in the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore and the U.K.
The company’s government solutions business has provided enterprise-grade cloud services for more than 16 years and its data centers have been certified as compliant with multiple U.S. security standards.
Datapipe to Provide Azure Support for Govt Clients Through Microsoft Partnership
Datapipe has started to offer managed services to public-sector customers of the Microsoft-built Azure Government platform.
Datapipe said Wednesday it can now sell integrated offerings, provide direct billing and and help customer agencies manage cloud environments through Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud Solution Provider program.
Tom Keane, general manager of Microsoft Azure Government, said the company aims to expand the platform’s capacities for cloud partners that joined the CSP program in a push to boost customer relationships and open new opportunities in the cloud.
Datapipe also serves as direct CSP partner in the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore and the U.K.
The company’s government solutions business has provided enterprise-grade cloud services for more than 16 years and its data centers have been certified as compliant with multiple U.S. security standards.