Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer of Dell EMC’s federal business, has said he believes agencies can manage the surplus of data from internet-of-things devices through cloud computing technology.
He told MeriTalk in an interview published Thursday agencies should find approaches to mitigate IoT’s potential security threats to federal workforce and missions.
“Fully utilizing cloud-based networks is the key to managing IoT,” Chehreh said in the interview.
“Without the cloud, agencies will be collecting more data than they are able to process.”
Chehreh noted that workforce transformation and education and collaboration are key factors an organization should incorporate in IoT management efforts.
Dell EMC maintains a portfolio of cloud computing platforms such as a hybrid offering designed to help government clients implement digital transformation initiatives.
Dell EMC’s Cameron Chehreh: Cloud-Based Networks Key for IoT Mgmt in Federal Sector
Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer of Dell EMC’s federal business, has said he believes agencies can manage the surplus of data from internet-of-things devices through cloud computing technology.
He told MeriTalk in an interview published Thursday agencies should find approaches to mitigate IoT’s potential security threats to federal workforce and missions.
“Fully utilizing cloud-based networks is the key to managing IoT,” Chehreh said in the interview.
“Without the cloud, agencies will be collecting more data than they are able to process.”
Chehreh noted that workforce transformation and education and collaboration are key factors an organization should incorporate in IoT management efforts.
Dell EMC maintains a portfolio of cloud computing platforms such as a hybrid offering designed to help government clients implement digital transformation initiatives.