A Dell Technologies subsidiary has introduced an air gap version of its enterprise endpoint security platform designed to help organizations isolate endpoint devices from the internet and protect such devices from cyber threats.
Dell’s Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise offering is an on-premises tool that works to protect data from insider threats, malware and zero-day attacks, the company said Thursday.
Dell has collaborated with Cylance to integrate the latter’s technology into its air gap platform.
Cylance’s technology offering works to safeguard data from malicious threats through the use of artificial intelligence and mathematical models that demand minimal updates.
Dell Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise is designed to help informational technology teams access threat reporting data, manage agent policy and track cyber threats through an activity graphics dashboard.
The platform also includes web protection filtering and data encryption functions.
Dell Technologies Subsidiary Launches Endpoint Security Tool's Air Gap Version
