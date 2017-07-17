Autonomous Solutions Inc. has secured additional funds from the Defense Department to further develop artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies designed to manage the behavior and mobility of autonomous vehicles.
ASI said Thursday it supports two other ongoing government-run programs that aim to build machine learning systems such as obstacle classification, light detection and ranging camera fusion and vehicle auto-tuning technologies with the use of AI.
The systems can work to help ASI-built autonomous ground vehicles adapt to agricultural, automotive, construction, mining, mowing and security surveillance operations.
Mel Torrie, founder and CEO of ASI, offered information on the project during the Silicon Valley Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference held Saturday in Beijing.
He is also scheduled to discuss the company’s technology development efforts at the Silicon Valley-China AI & Investment Forum that will be held Wednesday in California.
Torrie said the company aims to offer “safe and simple” autonomous technologies to its customers and partners.
DoD Taps Autonomous Solutions to Develop AI, Machine Learning Tech for Driverless Vehicles
