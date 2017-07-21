The Transportation Department has awarded Evans one of four prime contracts worth a combined $34 million to provide management consulting services to DOT’s Volpe National Transportation Systems Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Evans said Thursday its team members on the contract are Grant Thornton, Infina, Regulus Group, CSSI and InDev.
Task areas encompass budgeting, cost accounting, financial reporting, business process re-engineering, financial analysis, program and technical management, systems engineering, financial information assurance, reimbursable agreements, acquisition, corporate work plan, administrative and financial management system support.
Evans noted it has supported the Volpe Center over the past four years.
The center works with public and private organizations in efforts to address the needs of the transportation community and support the deployment of new transportation technologies.
DOT Taps Evans for Volpe Center Mgmt Consulting Services
