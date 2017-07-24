Elbit Systems-Built Sensor Tower Passes CBP Systems Acceptance Test

Elbit Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary has completed the Customs and Border Protection‘s systems acceptance test for a sensor tower that works to detect, monitor, identify and classify border activity.
Elbit Systems of America said Monday the Integrated Fixed Tower in Douglas, Arizona obtained system acceptance after months of construction, integration, tests and system verification to confirm whether the IFT meets performance requirements.
The IFT in Douglas marks the second deployment of the system, which was first fielded in Nogales, Arizona’s area of responsibility.
Elbit installs radar, day/night cameras and command and control software into the sensor towers as the system integrator of the IFT program.
The towers work to provide a single operating picture; continuous surveillance coverage; and a platform to integrate future sensors in support of CBP’s border security efforts.
