The Energy Department has obligated $46.2 million for 48 projects to develop solar power technologies as part of a national effort that aims to make solar energy a viable energy source for U.S. citizens.
DOE said Wednesday the projects fall under the SunShot Initiative‘s Technology to Market 3 and Photovoltaics Research and Development 2 programs.
Charlie Gay, director of the SunShot Initiative, said the projects represent the pipeline of human resources, transformative technologies and research efforts that support the solar energy industry.
The agency awarded $20.5 million to 28 projects under the Photovoltaics R&D 2 program and another $25.7 million for 20 projects under the SunShot Technology to Market 3 program, which helps entrepreneurs and small businesses accelerate their early-stage research efforts.
Participants will receive the funds through cooperative agreements.
DOE noted additional private sector funding will increase the total yield of the public-private investment to nearly $65 million.
DOE Invests in 48 Solar Power Tech Projects Under SunShot Initiative
