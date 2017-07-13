Engility to Offer Cyber, Enterprise Modernization Expertise as Cloud Security Alliance Member

Engility has joined a nonprofit consortium that aims to develop and promote strategies to secure cloud computing infrastructure in organizations.
The company said Wednesday it plans to leverage the Cloud ASCEND platform and cyber and modernization experience to support the Cloud Security Alliance’s mission.
Cloud ASCEND comprises commercial cloud tools and a proprietary methodology intended to help an organization transform digital enterprise.
“We look forward to collaborating with others in the industry to maintain best practices and drive innovation and advancements around cloud security,” said Gay Porter, vice president of Engility’s technical solutions group.
CSA works with industry associations, practitioners, governments and individual members to provide cloud security certification, education, events, products and research services.
ASCEND is designed to also help the intelligence community develop and test systems via the IC’s Cloud Commercial Services environment.
