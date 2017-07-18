ETL Systems Delivers RF Equipment for Canada’s WGS Program

ETL Systems has delivered radio frequency equipment to General Dynamics to help connect Canada’s armed forces to the Wideband Global SATCOM satellite constellation.
The RF equipment supports General Dynamics’ efforts to install seven anchor stations that will link Canada’s military communications infrastructure to WGS as part of the Mercury Global project, ETL said Monday.
Canada awarded General Dynamics approximately $70 million in contracts in 2014 to design, build and support anchor stations under Mercury Global.
Through the project, the Canadian military will eventually gain access to bandwidth from nine WGS satellites that are currently in orbit and use three anchor sites located in Eastern, Central and Western Canada, ETL noted.
The WGS constellation is designed to deliver support to U.S., Canada, Australia, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and New Zealand.
