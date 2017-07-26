Tom Sharpe
Tom Sharpe, former commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service, has established a consulting firm with Kevin Youel Page, former FAS deputy commissioner, FCW reported Tuesday.
Sharpe and Page told FCW in an interview that they have registered on the agency’s System for Award Management, established financial operations and held meetings with company executives to facilitate contracting work with government agencies after they formed Onetegrity on July 7.
Kevin Youel Page
Onetegrity works to help industry clients develop mission outcomes through research and development processes, grants and acquisition contracts.
Page added the company offers assistance support to clients in the internet of things, machine learning and artificial intelligence areas.
Sharpe previously served as a senior executive at the Treasury Department with oversight on procurement policy before he moved to GSA.
Prior to GSA, Page held acquisition roles in the Treasury Department and the private sector.
Ex-GSA Officials Tom Sharpe, Kevin Youel Page Establish Consulting Firm Onetegrity
