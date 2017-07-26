Executive Spotlight: Interview with Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco NA

ExecutiveBiz: Could you tell our readers about what Serco does and what federal markets do you serve?



Dave Dacquino: Serco is a diversified company. We have several market areas and the best way to describe it is by sector. First is the defense business line. One of the areas that stand out quickly in defense is what is called C4I. We install state-of-the-art communication systems, surface ships, submarines and shore installations. We also have a logistics business where we support the Defense Logistics Agency. We support the Navy indoctrination organization.. We support the Army and Air Force in various areas with respect to program management We work with the intelligence community. That is classified space. We just won Texas Department of Transportation opportunities to manage their traffic center and safety patrols. That is a big piece of our business that we will replicate into other areas that we are pursuing as well. That is a very important piece of the business that we will be pursuing. In the citizen services side, we manage the CMS program as it is part of the eligibility, screening and requirements piece of the business.

ExecutiveBiz: Can you talk about how your background and experiences prepared you for the role of chairman and CEO of Serco North America.

Dave Dacquino: I started my career in Lockheed Martin. I was there for 20 years, served in four different divisions — everything from production side of the house to the research and development side to electronics and service business I spent seven years in Raytheon in an engineering-intensive business in missile systems. I ended up back in the services side of the business. Two large companies like Lockheed and Raytheon, and I started in a very technically deep area, ending up back in the services side of the business. For me that is where the action is. It is a very fast moving kind of business. I left Raytheon and was CEO of VT Group, which was then purchased by Babcock, also a British company. So I understand the process of how to work with a proxy board or an SSA for a foreign owner but doing classified sensitive work for the United States. Afterward I served as CEO of Skylink Aviation, a service company in the aviation side of the business headquartered primarily in the Middle East deploying folks around world. Finally I joined Serco, where my large company experience with internal promotion inside of Serco set me up pretty well in taking on the responsibilities of a CEO.

ExecutiveBiz: Can you talk about some of the opportunities of Serco?

Dave Dacquino: I am excited about the way Serco has been positioning itself in the business. On the production side of the business, we are moving up the value chain into areas where we not only install state-of-the art communication systems but also help the government understand the optimal designs for that equipment as they roll them out of production. Our citizen services will expand–[Serco North America]e does the critical part of Obamacare where we make sure program integrity is beyond question. When individuals who apply to those programs go through a very rigorous process of eligibility verification, it is a very intensive and highly intimate kind of business. That is required in all parts of the federal government, especially where program integrity is of utmost importance. You will see us in perhaps Health and Human Services with a much broader role expanding what we have done successfully for CMS. In transportation management, you’ll see us expand more in congestion management for cities. These new Texas wins are indicative of the fact that [congestion management] is a successful strategy urgently needed in the business.It is an opportunity-rich space for Serco and I see huge growth in all of our sectors.

ExecutiveBiz: With Obamacare and across different agencies, what do you see as the biggest challenges our federal government has in IT and professional services?

Dave Dacquino: The federal government is struggling today with Legacy IT standpoint and operational standpoint. The government cannot afford to go and buy all new systems. Serco’s capability, which is coveted by the government, is helping the government keep those systems operational, relevant and secure as we go forward without having to buy new systems. Serco has developed a very important deal with the big IT houses but we are side by side with maintaining their systems. We help them position to move to the cloud. That’s what the cloud is:it is not just an office down the street. Getting systems ready to move to the cloud is a very important aspect of what Serco can do and has done successfully. We are intimate with our customers’ systems and processes. We don’t try to command and move them quickly over to something else. We understand the mission, the roles and the processes the customer has and help them elegantly move Legacy systems to the cloud.

ExecutiveBiz: What new markets do you see the company entering in the next five years?

Dave Dacquino: The biggest compliment I get from our customers is that they look at our employees and call them “their employees.”We bring a visibility to customers that help them understand the health and operational rhythm of their own systems. That involves everything from knowing critical metrics and key performance indicators to the process of understanding how a program is functioning. We are able to reach into their own processes and display them in a way that helps them operate their business. It is definitely a very intimate level of cooperation and support with our customer, where we become almost part of their program office and their businesses–That is the space where we like to plan; that is the space where we excel.

