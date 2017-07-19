FireEye has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to offer a cloud-based email security service offering to federal agencies.
The FedRAMP moderate-impact level authorization seeks to facilitate the adoption of FireEye Government Email Threat Prevention by federal agencies to protect against email-based attacks as they move to cloud environments, the company said Tuesday.
FireEye also secured an authorization to operate from the Interior Department for its Government ETP service.
Government ETP is a software-as-a-service offering that works to screen emails for spams, viruses and other security threats through the use of the firm’s Multivector Virtual Execution engine that works to analyze URLs and other attachments to detect and counter advanced persistent threats, according to a service description posted on FedRAMP website.
Schellman & Co. served as an independent assessor of FireEye’s cloud platform during the FedRAMP authorization process.
FireEye Gets FedRAMP Certification for Cloud-Based Email Security Service
