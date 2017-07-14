Former Apple, Cisco Executive Stephanie Carullo Named New COO of Box

Dan Levin, the longstanding chief operating officer of the cloud storage and document sharing company Box is stepping down, and will be replaced by former Apple and Cisco executive Stephanie Carullo, reports Biz Journals.
Carullo worked in sales at IBM for 14 years and was then employed in various sales leadership positions at Telstra, Cisco and Apple. She was most recently employed by Hampton Creek.
“Stephanie’s combined deep enterprise experience at a global scale with a foundation of working within some of the most innovative companies in the valley, makes her perfectly suited to help drive Box’s growth from the over $500M in expected sales this year to over a billion in revenue and beyond in the coming years,” CEO Aaron Levie wrote.
Carullo will replace Levin, who joined Box’s board of directors in 2009, when the company had 50 employees, and was bringing in $10 million in revenue. Seven years later, Box has 1.600 employees and $500 million in revenue.
