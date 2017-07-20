Fujitsu has linked its cyber threat intelligence utilization system with the Department of Homeland Security‘s CTI sharing system as part of DHS’ Automated Indicator Sharing program.
The connection was established in June and will allow Fujitsu to analyze its own CTI as well as threat information from the AIS program, which involves government and private institutions in U.S. and abroad, Fujitsu said Thursday.
AIS will also give Fujitsu access to threat indicators and countermeasures intelligence that can be used to respond to future cyberattacks.
The company added it plans to link its security products and services to its AIS-connected CTI utilization system to support malware detection and cyberattack response efforts.
DHS’ AIS framework has connected with 147 organizations as of June.
Fujitsu Joins DHS’ Public-Private Threat Intell Sharing Program
