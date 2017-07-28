General Dynamics has introduced a combat survival radio system designed to facilitate direct line-of-sight voice and two-way data communications among military users.
HOOK3 radios will work to help combat search-and-rescue groups transmit information when they locate and recover pilots and other isolated military units, General Dynamics said Thursday.
The company’s mission systems business developed the radio technology after the unit gathered feedback from military personnel who have used survival radio systems for emergency situations.
Paul Parent, a vice president of General Dynamics Mission Systems, said the company has provided more than 36,000 combat search and rescue radios globally in the past three decades.
HOOK3 is designed to transmit encrypted global positioning system, situation reports and user identification data that can support rescue operations as well as reduce detection risks.
The new radio is 30 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than its HOOK2 predecessor, General Dynamics noted.
General Dynamics Unveils Combat Survival Radio System
