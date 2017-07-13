The General Services Administration has asked industry to provide information on commercially available tools and methods that could help facilitate the automation of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s authority-to-operate process.
GSA said in a FedBizOpps notice published Tuesday it collaborates with the American Technology Council and the White House’s Office of American Innovation to automate the ATO process in an effort to reduce manual-related errors, expedite the identification of issues and approvals as well as manage risks.
Interested companies should describe whether their automation tools are designed for cloud-based platforms or on-premise systems and identify steps in the risk management framework that the tools seek to automate.
GSA also asked potential vendors to offer information on deployment model for their automation tools, interoperability with other systems for data outputs and inputs as well as contract vehicles used to offer such automation platforms.
Responses to the request for information are due July 25.
GSA Seeks Info on Commercial Automation Tools for FedRAMP ATO Process
