GSA Wants Info on Crowdsourced Security & Penetration Testing Sources

The General Services Administration‘s Technology Transformation Service has kicked off a search for potential industry sources of crowd-sourced security and penetration testing services.
TTS needs assistance in testing a shared authentication platform dubbed Login.gov that is designed to give each citizen a single digital identity that can be used to access online services from participating federal agencies, GSA said Monday is a FedBizOpps notice.
Respondents must provide information on a penetration testing service that can detect security flaws and simulate attacks that hackers might use to breach Login.gov.
GSA plans to award a contract to one vendor that will attempt to compromise Login.gov in real-time, after the platform has collected personally identifiable information from 500 vetted test users.
The contractor must also run background checks to validate the integrity of test participants.
GSA will accept responses to the sources sought notice through July 24.
