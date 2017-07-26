Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Ingalls Shipbuilding unit has conducted builder’s sea trials on an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer built for the U.S. Navy.
HII said Tuesday it tested the combat, main propulsion and other systems of USS Ralph Johnson for more than three days in the Gulf of Mexico.
“DDG 114’s sea trials showcase the skill of our shipbuilders and our large, national [Arleigh Burke-class destroyer] supplier base,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“We look forward to acceptance trials, and to delivering our 30th Aegis destroyer to our Navy customer later this year.”
Ingalls has delivered 29 DDG 51 destroyers to the Navy including USS John Finn, Paul Ignatius, Delbert D. Black, Frank E. Petersen Jr. and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are designed to perform crisis management, peacetime presence, power projection and sea control missions in support of the Navy’s military strategy.
HII Subsidiary Completes Builder’s Sea Trials of ‘Ralph Johnson’ Destroyer Ship
Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Ingalls Shipbuilding unit has conducted builder’s sea trials on an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer built for the U.S. Navy.
HII said Tuesday it tested the combat, main propulsion and other systems of USS Ralph Johnson for more than three days in the Gulf of Mexico.
“DDG 114’s sea trials showcase the skill of our shipbuilders and our large, national [Arleigh Burke-class destroyer] supplier base,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“We look forward to acceptance trials, and to delivering our 30th Aegis destroyer to our Navy customer later this year.”
Ingalls has delivered 29 DDG 51 destroyers to the Navy including USS John Finn, Paul Ignatius, Delbert D. Black, Frank E. Petersen Jr. and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are designed to perform crisis management, peacetime presence, power projection and sea control missions in support of the Navy’s military strategy.