Shaun Bierweiler
Shaun Bierweiler, vice president of public sector at Hortonworks, has said local and state government agencies should adopt open-source technology platforms to handle large volumes of data, StateScoop reported Wednesday.
Bierweiler said big data management tools based on open-source work to help government leaders gain access to intelligence data and analytics needed to carry out their missions.
He noted that open-source systems seek to provide agencies the “flexibility of choice.”
Open source “gives you the ability to harness the evolution of the community and bring it into a way that’s going to really maximize your value,” Bierweiler told StateScoop in an interview.
Hortonworks’ Shaun Bierweiler: Open-Source Tech Key to Big Data Mgmt
