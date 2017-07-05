Huntington Ingalls Industries has evaluated systems that have been installed on the U.S. Navy‘s 11th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship during a series of sea trials.
HII said Monday its Ingalls Shipbuilding division operated USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Gulf of Mexico for four days and performed anchor-handling, ballast and deballast, detect-to-engage, full power ahead, astern and steering assessments.
Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding, said the sea trials reflect the quality of work the company’s shipbuilders offer to support the LPD program.
The Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey will inspect the Portland ship and conduct final demonstrations as part of acceptance trials scheduled to occur in August.
Huntington Ingalls-Built Amphibious Transport Dock Completes Initial Sea Trials
