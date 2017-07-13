The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has posted a request for information on large U.S.-based infrastructure-as-a-service providers that can help develop technologies to host sensitive workloads on public cloud.
IARPA said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice that it seeks to create a classified-as-a-service platform that will support the secure processing of classified government data on commercial clouds.
The RFI responses will help IARPA identify IaaS cloud providers that can potentially partner with the agency on future ClaaS research initiatives.
IARPA will consider large U.S.-owned companies that operate multiple data centers worldwide and provide IaaS-related services to the general public.
Interested vendors can submit responses until July 28.
IARPA Seeks Info on Large Infrastructure-as-a-Service Providers
