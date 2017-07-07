The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will hold a conference on July 26 to provide information on a new agency program that aims to help developers and architects use cryptographic techniques to build distributed applications.
IARPA said the conference will take place in Washington and will field inquiries from potential vendors on the Homomorphic Encryption Computing Techniques with Overhead Reduction initiative.
HECTOR looks to produce a set of cryptographic tools, programming languages, design and verification tools for architects to integrate cryptographic computing concepts into software platforms.
The project’s technical focus areas are cryptographic protocols and optimization, programming languages and system development platforms, IARPA noted.
The three-phase program will cover the planning and specification, platform development and refinement of potential concepts built over a five-year period.
IARPA issued a request for information on challenges and potential use-cases related to the implementation of cryptographic techniques and application development systems.
The agency also aims to foster collaboration among compiler, programming language and cryptography researchers on the development of security mechanisms through the program.
IARPA to Brief Proposers on Distributed App Security Project
The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will hold a conference on July 26 to provide information on a new agency program that aims to help developers and architects use cryptographic techniques to build distributed applications.
IARPA said the conference will take place in Washington and will field inquiries from potential vendors on the Homomorphic Encryption Computing Techniques with Overhead Reduction initiative.
HECTOR looks to produce a set of cryptographic tools, programming languages, design and verification tools for architects to integrate cryptographic computing concepts into software platforms.
The project’s technical focus areas are cryptographic protocols and optimization, programming languages and system development platforms, IARPA noted.
The three-phase program will cover the planning and specification, platform development and refinement of potential concepts built over a five-year period.
IARPA issued a request for information on challenges and potential use-cases related to the implementation of cryptographic techniques and application development systems.
The agency also aims to foster collaboration among compiler, programming language and cryptography researchers on the development of security mechanisms through the program.