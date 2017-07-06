The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will conduct a Proposers Day on July 27 to discuss a program that aims to develop new tools that can detect changes on biological systems and initiate mitigation responses to accidental release of organisms.
IARPA said it seeks to address questions from potential proposers on the Finding Engineering-Linked Indicators program and offer them an opportunity to present ideas at the forum that will be held in Washington.
The two-phase effort will cover the development of a suite of tools designed to distinguish natural organisms from animals, bacteria, insects, plans and viruses that have been engineered to potentially cause harm.
IARPA encourages collaborative and teaming efforts among interested parties to offer multidisciplinary approaches to the program in areas such as bioinformatics, biochemistry, immunology, microbiology, molecular biology, proteomics, statistical analysis and virology.
IARPA to Host Proposers Day on Engineered Organism Detection Program
