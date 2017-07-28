Sam Gordy
IBM has helped the Army Materiel Command’s logistics support activity to predict maintenance issues on Stryker armored fighting vehicles using the company’s Watson artificial intelligence technology, GCN reported Thursday.
The company installed its AI platform along with other sensor technologies on 350 Stryker vehicles to evaluate manuals and work orders required for the development of individual maintenance strategies for the vehicles.
Sam Gordy, general manager of IBM’s federal business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, told GCN that Watson worked like a “personalized medicine for each vehicle.”
Gordy added he believes the technology can also help other agencies that operate and maintain fleets.
IBM Helps Army Materiel Command Evaluate Stryker Vehicles With AI Platform; Sam Gordy Comments
Sam Gordy
IBM has helped the Army Materiel Command’s logistics support activity to predict maintenance issues on Stryker armored fighting vehicles using the company’s Watson artificial intelligence technology, GCN reported Thursday.
The company installed its AI platform along with other sensor technologies on 350 Stryker vehicles to evaluate manuals and work orders required for the development of individual maintenance strategies for the vehicles.
Sam Gordy, general manager of IBM’s federal business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, told GCN that Watson worked like a “personalized medicine for each vehicle.”
Gordy added he believes the technology can also help other agencies that operate and maintain fleets.