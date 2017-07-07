A new IBM study says 73 percent of global CEOs said they believe cognitive computing will play a role in the future of their businesses.
The company said Thursday it surveyed at least 6,000 CEOs across industries worldwide and found that 50 percent of respondents said they plan to implement cognitive computing systems by 2019.
The new IBM Institute for Business Value report also showed that respondents expect cognitive programs to result in a 15 percent return on investment.
CEOs identified the top functional priorities to implement cognitive computing and those include data security, information technology and sales, according to the study.
Businesses that aim to advance innovation with cognitive computing systems should develop a two-year digital strategy to facilitate the adoption of such platforms, support the strategy with an operating model, develop common use cases, focus on periodic evaluations, carry out pilots and use a governance model to assess performance, according to IBV.
IBM Report: 73% of CEOs Say Cognitive Computing to Play a Role in Future Business Operations
A new IBM study says 73 percent of global CEOs said they believe cognitive computing will play a role in the future of their businesses.
The company said Thursday it surveyed at least 6,000 CEOs across industries worldwide and found that 50 percent of respondents said they plan to implement cognitive computing systems by 2019.
The new IBM Institute for Business Value report also showed that respondents expect cognitive programs to result in a 15 percent return on investment.
CEOs identified the top functional priorities to implement cognitive computing and those include data security, information technology and sales, according to the study.
Businesses that aim to advance innovation with cognitive computing systems should develop a two-year digital strategy to facilitate the adoption of such platforms, support the strategy with an operating model, develop common use cases, focus on periodic evaluations, carry out pilots and use a governance model to assess performance, according to IBV.