IBM has released a new computing platform designed to encrypt user data and comply with government security standards, MeriTalk reported Friday.
The z14 mainframe is built to operate in public, private, hybrid and on-premise cloud environments.
Bob Merkert, vice president of systems software at IBM’s federal business, said the system can work to help large agencies notify employees of new information and send alerts to agency personnel via their mobile phones.
MeriTalk reported the company aims to collaborate with the federal government in efforts to integrate the z14 platform into agencies’ information technology strategies.
IBM earned Federal Information Processing Standardization level 4 certification for the mainframe.
New IBM Mainframe Product Designed to Secure User Data
IBM has released a new computing platform designed to encrypt user data and comply with government security standards, MeriTalk reported Friday.
The z14 mainframe is built to operate in public, private, hybrid and on-premise cloud environments.
Bob Merkert, vice president of systems software at IBM’s federal business, said the system can work to help large agencies notify employees of new information and send alerts to agency personnel via their mobile phones.
MeriTalk reported the company aims to collaborate with the federal government in efforts to integrate the z14 platform into agencies’ information technology strategies.
IBM earned Federal Information Processing Standardization level 4 certification for the mainframe.