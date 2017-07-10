Sam Gordy
Sam Gordy, general manager of IBM’s federal business, has said the company’s Watson artificial intelligence platform works to help the U.S. Army predict mechanical issues in its fleet of Stryker vehicles as part of a pilot program that started in mid-2016.
Gordy told FCW in an interview published Friday the Watson supercomputer has helped the service branch to develop a counterpart of a “personalized medicine” program for each armored vehicle during the field test.
He added that the AI system worked to help mechanics prevent mechanical problems through identification of vehicle parts that need replacement.
Gordy, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the U.S. Census Bureau also intends to field Watson as a call center that would respond to individuals’ 2020 census-related queries.
IBM’s Sam Gordy: Watson AI Helps Army Predict Armored Vehicle Mechanical Problems
