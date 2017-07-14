Inmarsat to Provide Satcom, Manpower Support to Disaster Response Organization

Inmarsat has partnered with the U.K. chapter of non-government disaster response organization Team Rubicon to provide satellite communications equipment and manpower support.
The company said Thursday its employees will also be given an opportunity to become part of the trained Team Rubicon volunteers group called Greyshirt.
Stuart Lane, field operations director at Team Rubicon UK, said Inmarsat will deliver satellite phones, broadband global area network, IsatData Pro short message service and Global Xpress satcom service.
Lane added Inmarsat’s technologies will work to provide connectivity in the field and address communication problems facing disaster response teams.
Inmarsat will eventually deploy staff to disaster zones to help operate equipment and support disaster relief activities.
Team Rubicon was established by two U.S. Marines following the Haiti earthquake in January 2010.
The organization now has approximately 45,000 members in U.S. and more than 1,500 members in U.K.
