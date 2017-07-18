Inmarsat’s Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch: New Policies Aim to Advance Partnerships With Satcom Industry

Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch
Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, senior vice president for government strategy and policy at Inmarsat, has highlighted new policies initiated by leaders of the Defense Department and other federal agencies to facilitate partnership with the commercial satellite communications sector and maintain the country’s superiority in space.
Cowen-Hirsch wrote in a Space News op-ed piece published Monday that one of those measures is the approval of an order by U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to create a deputy chief of staff position for space operations within the service branch.
She also cited the call of Air Force Gen. John Hyten, chief of the U.S. Strategic Command, for Congress to facilitate the integration of the commercial space industry into space situational awareness programs and Hyten’s efforts to change the name of the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center to National Space Defense Center.
Other policy shifts that seek to counter conflicts in space and encourage partnerships with the commercial satcom industry include the Trump administration’s plan to relaunch the National Space Council, Rep. Mike Rogers’ (R-Alabama) intent to reform the satellite acquisition process and the establishment of the Space Warfighting Construct by Gen. Jay Raymond, Air Force Command chief.
“Clearly, we have strong, forceful advocates across the executive and legislative branches in government senior leadership looking for a new, solid space acquisition and operational structure to support the missions effects required in today and tomorrow’s environment,” Cowen-Hirsch added.
