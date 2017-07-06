KBR Subsidiary to Support DoD Missile Defense Systems Under Army Follow-on Task Order

KBR‘s government services subsidiary has received a three-year, $48 million task order from the U.S. Army to provide support services for the Defense Department‘s missile defense systems.
The company said Thursday its KBRwyle business will provide program management, foreign military sales case support, system engineering, diagnostics and testing support to the Lower Tier Project Office located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Byron Bright, president of KBRwyle, said the company has supported the Army’s efforts to increase its battlespace performance against various threats over the past three decades.
KBRwyle will also help integrate the Patriot missile defense system onto the Army’s integrated air and missile defense system as well as the Missile Defense Agency‘s Ballistic Missile Defense System.
The follow-on order was awarded through the Defense Technical Information Center’s Defense Systems Technical Area Task contract vehicle.
