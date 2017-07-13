KBR‘s government services arm has secured a three-year task order for programmatic support services to the U.S. Army‘s program executive office for aviation.
The company said Thursday its KBRwyle business will help PEO Aviation research, develop and analyze critical milestone documents and other deliverables for cargo helicopter and fixed-wing project management offices.
The order falls under the Defense Systems Technical Area Task contract.
“KBRwyle will apply our technical acumen and knowledge of DoD acquisition to assist these project offices in meeting mission requirements for their aircraft,” KBRwyle President Byron Bright said.
The unit will also offer technical support and recommend methods for the service branch to increase the availability and reliability of its CH-47 Chinook helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft units.
KBR Unit Lands Army Aviation Program Support Task Order
KBR‘s government services arm has secured a three-year task order for programmatic support services to the U.S. Army‘s program executive office for aviation.
The company said Thursday its KBRwyle business will help PEO Aviation research, develop and analyze critical milestone documents and other deliverables for cargo helicopter and fixed-wing project management offices.
The order falls under the Defense Systems Technical Area Task contract.
“KBRwyle will apply our technical acumen and knowledge of DoD acquisition to assist these project offices in meeting mission requirements for their aircraft,” KBRwyle President Byron Bright said.
The unit will also offer technical support and recommend methods for the service branch to increase the availability and reliability of its CH-47 Chinook helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft units.