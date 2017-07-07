Kearney and Co. has won a potential $46.6 million contract from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service to conduct a financial statement audit of the Defense Health Program.
The labor-hour contract has an 18-month base period plus three one-year options, the Defense Department said Thursday.
DFAS received two quotes via a competitive acquisition process and obligated $14.9 million at the time of award from the Defense Health Agency‘s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Kearney and Co. will perform contract work in Alexandria, Virginia through Dec. 31, 2018.
DFAS Taps Kearney and Co. to Audit Defense Health Program
