KeyW has won a potential $23.9 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to research and develop radio frequency exploitation technology.
The Defense Department said Tuesday KeyW will explore algorithmic approaches to help the military branch boost sensing and exploitation performance as well as detect, track, image and identify targets simultaneously in contested and challenging environments.
Work will occur in Severn and North Andover, Maryland, and Beavercreek, Ohio.
The Air Force Research Laboratory received two bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and the service branch will obligate $119,000 in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
KeyW to Develop RF Exploitation Tech for Air Force
