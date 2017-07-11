A Kratos Defense and Security Solutions subsidiary has secured a contract to help define the Defense Department‘s future ground architecture under a Wideband Communications Architecture Study contract.
RT Logic will work to develop satellite communications resiliency concepts in support of the federal government’s satellite and space defense program, Kratos said Tuesday.
John Monahan, senior vice president of SATCOM products at Kratos, said the company will use its portfolio of ground system products to help boost the DoD’s SATCOM capacity and establish an architecture for the department to address future attacks.
Kratos will explore mechanisms to deliver wideband SATCOM and ground resources as part of the WCAS contract.
The company also seeks to help DoD determine requirements necessary to manage system control and situational awareness operations.
Kratos Subsidiary Lands Contract to Support DoD Wideband Communications Architecture Study
