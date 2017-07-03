The U.S. Army has awarded L3 Technologies a pair of contracts worth up to $63.5 million combined to produce hardware and provide engineering technical services for remote operated video enhanced receiver technology.
L3 will perform work at a company facility in Salt Lake City, Utah through June 29, 2021, the Defense Department said Friday.
A ROVER device works to help ground troops view images from manned or unmanned aircraft sensors on a laptop computer.
DoD added the Army Contracting Command will obligate fiscal 2018 funds upon issuance of each order.
The service branch solicited and received one bid for both contracts.
L3 Secures 2 Army Contracts for Video Receiver Tech Production, Support Services
