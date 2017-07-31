The U.S. Army has awarded Leidos a potential $61 million contract modification to help manage an aerial platform built to help U.S. and international security assistance forces neutralize improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan.
Leidos will support operations, sustainment and integration of Saturn Arch quick reaction capability systems through Sept. 16, 2018, under the modification, the Defense Department said Friday.
DoD noted the Army is obligating $29.2 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
The company also secured a $21.1 million modification in May to design, build, test and deliver one Saturn Arch configured aircraft to the service branch.
Leidos Gets $61M Contract Funds to Help Army Sustain Aerial IED Neutralizer Platform
The U.S. Army has awarded Leidos a potential $61 million contract modification to help manage an aerial platform built to help U.S. and international security assistance forces neutralize improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan.
Leidos will support operations, sustainment and integration of Saturn Arch quick reaction capability systems through Sept. 16, 2018, under the modification, the Defense Department said Friday.
DoD noted the Army is obligating $29.2 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
The company also secured a $21.1 million modification in May to design, build, test and deliver one Saturn Arch configured aircraft to the service branch.